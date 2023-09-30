India: Two Militants Killed During Infiltration Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Indian police announced on Saturday that two militants were killed while attempting to infiltrate into the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a police spokesperson that a joint team of police and Army launched a search operation in the Kumkadi area along the Line of Control in the Machil sector after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The joint team came under heavy firing from the militants and in the ensuing retaliatory fire two militants were killed. Arms and ammunition were recovered afterwards.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims denied by Islamabad. (end)

