Eight Indians Killed, Dozens Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sep 30 (KUNA) -- At least eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured on Saturday after a bus fell into a gorge in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The Press Trust of India said quoting local police that eight people were killed and around forty others were injured after the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a 100-feet gorge in the hilly district of the Nilgiris.

Four women and a minor were among the killed. The victims were returning to their home town in Kadayam of Tenkasi district after visiting the tourist town of Ooty when the incident happened.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of dead may rise as conditions of several injured are said to be critical. (end)

