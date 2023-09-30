Man Dies After Being Shot In The Head In Jerash

Amman, September 30 (Petra) - A 30-year-old man died after he was shot in the head Friday in Jerash, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).The PSD media office said a 30-year-old man arrived at Jerash Governmental Hospital dead after a man shot him in the head, noting that the body was transferred to forensics.The police arrested the suspect in the killing, and investigations are ongoing.

