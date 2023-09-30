Jordan Condemns Desecration Of Copies Of Holy Quran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 30, (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry in Jordan condemned Saturday allowing an extremist to desecrate copies of the Holy Quran, the latest of which was burning a copy of the Quran in Malmo, Sweden.The Ministry said Jordan rejects violating the sanctity of religious symbols, which leads to fueling hatred and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence.It noted the "need" to stop and criminalise hateful actions, urging the promotion of peace and tolerance, rejecting extremism and intolerance and countering the rising Islamophobia.