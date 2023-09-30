Jordanian, Irish Mps Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 30 (Petra) -- The First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House in Jordan, Ahmed Khalayleh, and the Irish House of Representatives Speaker, Sean O Fearghaoil, discussed Friday strengthening Jordan-Ireland parliamentary ties.During a meeting at the Irish House of Representatives, Khalayleh and Fearghaoil reviewed many topics, especially the political, economic and administrative modernisation in Jordan, the Syrian refugees in Jordan, Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and what countries bear to provide the necessary services to them.Khalayleh and Fearghaoil discussed the role of His Majesty King Abdullah II in bringing stability and peace to the Middle East and the world despite the "difficult" regional challenges.The meeting discussed attracting skilled Jordanian workers to work in Ireland. Fearghaoil said Ireland wants to attract Jordanian workers.