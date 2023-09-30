Palestinians Strike In Ramallah To Mourn Slaying Of Palestinian By Israeli Forces

Ramallah, September 30 (Petra) -- Palestinians staged a wide strike in Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank to mourn the slaying of Muhammad Rummana by Israeli forces on Friday in Al-Bireh.The Fatah party issued a statement announcing the strike and an escalation of confrontations with the Israeli forces at checkpoints.The strikers are stopping trade and public and private institutions, including educational institutions in the governorate.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.