Maktaba Launches 11Th Little Writer In The Big Book Competition

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Maktaba at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi) has launched the 11th edition of its Little Writer in the Big Book competition for 2023-2024. This year's edition will focus on sustainability, aligning with the UAE designating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability. Students are encouraged to document their sustainable practices and experiences through stories written in Arabic.

Participants' original stories should be hand-written in fluent formal Arabic language that matches the age group of the student. Besides committing to the topic, stories should also highlight the positive values, good morals, social traditions of the UAE and meet the technical requirements for writing a story: an introduction, plot and conclusion.

Participation is through schools, where one supervisor can participate to evaluate students' stories and receive prizes from DCT-Abu Dhabi on behalf of the students. Parents can also submit their children's stories to Maktaba.

At the end of the competition, DCT-Abu Dhabi will compile and publish a book of all the winning stories. Copies of the publication will be distributed to all Abu Dhabi school libraries.

The deadline to register and submit stories via Maktaba's Digital Library is 30th November 2023. Winners will be announced via the Digital Library on 5th February 2024.