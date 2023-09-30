UAE Rulers Congratulate Emir Of Kuwait On Third Anniversary Of His Accession To Power

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

EMIRATES, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the third anniversary of his accession to power.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.