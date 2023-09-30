PSG Held By Ligue 1 Strugglers Clermont

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for a trip to England to face Newcastle United in the Champions League by drawing 0-0 away to Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont on Saturday.

PSG coach Luis Enrique selected Kylian Mbappe in his starting line-up despite the France superstar having been an injury doubt during the week, but he endured a frustrating afternoon against in-form Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw and was booked for diving late on.

The reigning French champions had been hoping to build on impressive wins against Borussia Dortmund and Marseille in their last two outings, but this result confirms they are far from the finished article under their new manager.

"We tried to create and to win the match but it was almost impossible to kick the ball in the right way because it was always bouncing, especially for the strikers when they tried to score," Luis Enrique told broadcaster Amazon Prime, with reference to a newly-laid pitch at Clermont's Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

"I knew the pitch was new, they changed it three days ago, but we were unlucky to have to play on it in these conditions."

PSG have won just three of their first seven league games and sit provisionally second in the table, a point behind surprise leaders Brest.

Clermont had beaten the Parisians away in their final game of last season but came into this match bottom and with just one point so far in this campaign.

They are still winless, but the unexpected point lifts them off the foot of the table on goal difference from Lyon, who play on Sunday.