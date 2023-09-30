Amir To Meet Uzbek President On Monday


Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will meet on Monday with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is due to arrive tomorrow in Doha for a state visit.

HH the Amir and HE the Uzbek President will discuss, at the Amiri Diwan, bilateral relations and ways to promote and develop them, in addition to a host of issues of common concern. They will also witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding.

