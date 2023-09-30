Al Wukair Logistics Park Provides Optimal Infrastructure For Qatar's Msmes: GWC Group CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 1.5mn square metres Al Wukair Logistics Park provides optimal infrastructure for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and helps achieve diversification of Qatar's economy, noted GWC Group CEO Ranjeev Menon.

Al Wukair Logistics Park features warehouses, light industry workshops, and retail showrooms, while offering full access to GWC's range of supply chain solutions, Menon said in an interview with Gulf Times here.

Once completed, the development will include more than 1300 light industrial workshops and warehousing units, some 76 retail outlets, 10 temperature-controlled distribution centres, one freezer distribution centre, two open yards and container depot and repair facility, he said.

Phase 1 of the project was launched in 2022, with the hub playing a key role in the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Phase 1 included more than 450 warehouses and light industry workshops in addition to two temperature controlled mammoth distribution centres covering 40,000sqm.

Also, a 100,000 sqm container yard was completed and operational at full capacity.

Phase 1 achieved monumental success, with the park becoming home to more than 700 MSMEs and helping to develop and diversify Qatar's economy, in line with the goals of QNV 2030.

“As we expand our capabilities and offerings, we are proud to be launching Phase 2,” Menon noted.

On Phase 2, Menon noted it is a“critical infrastructure” project in Qatar.

Phase 2 provides more than 500 retail, warehousing and light industrial units with plug and play solutions. It will attract enterprises from far and wide as Qatar continues to prioritise the development and growth of the MSME sector.

The expansion“reaffirms GWC's commitment” to economic development and diversification – and given the growth of Qatar's economy, GWC is already planning for Phase 3 of the project.

On the potential benefits of the project for the MSME sector, Menon said,“Establishing a presence at Al Wukair reduces capital expenditure in constructing any kind of owned infrastructure – which would likely be a steep cost for micro, small, and medium enterprises. Additionally, one of the core advantages is that everything is under one roof.

“When MSMEs set up here, the process is seamless. Al Wukair is a one-stop-shop solution for leasing a warehouse or a workshop, meaning enterprises can benefit from the facility's plug and play model. As part of this, GWC provides support for the lifecycle of the operation – helping with company formation, permits, tech services, distribution centres, and managing logistics operations.”

He said,“Thanks to these solutions, businesses can get started right away and benefit from GWC's expertise and capabilities. MSMEs can also access our experience, problem-solving services, and dedicated teams who always go the extra mile.

“Whether the enterprise is a one-person operation or multinational, Al Wukair Logistics Park offers a seamless experience to help the business run smoothly and effectively from day one.”

Menon added,“Facilities like Al Wukair Logistics Park illustrate the giant strides Qatar is taking in becoming a leading trade and commerce hub in the region. MSMEs are driving that growth – and by facilitating these businesses, GWC is scaling new heights as it incorporates and partners with enterprises in this sector.

“The solutions we deliver are helping to grow and diversify Qatar's economy while further defining our role in the development of a self-sustaining economy.”

MENAFN30092023000067011011ID1107169342