Fuel Prices To Remain Stable In October

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced Saturday the fuel prices in Qatar for the month October, where the prices of diesel and petrol remained stable. QatarEnergy has set the price of a liter of diesel at QR2.05, the price for Super Gasoline 95 at QR 2.10 per liter, and the price of Premium Gasoline 91 at QR 1.90 per liter.

