Amir To Meet Uzbek President Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will meet on Monday with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is due to arrive Sunday in Doha for a state visit.

His Highness the Amir and the Uzbek President will discuss, at the Amiri Diwan, bilateral relations and ways to promote and develop them, in addition to a host of issues of common concern. They will also witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding.

