NMC Brings Out New Rules For Medical Colleges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "NEW DELHI: India's apex medical education regulator-National Medical Commission (NMC)-has notified a new set of regulations for all medical colleges failing which it can impose a penalty of ₹ 1 crore per violation on the college.In addition, a penalty of ₹ 5 lakh can be imposed against the faculty, dean, or the director for submitting false information, along with penal action for misconduct of professional ethics under the Registered Medical Practitioner Regulations.Under the new regulations, all medical colleges are mandated to furnish an Annual Disclosure Report before the commission which shall contain information about physical infrastructure, qualified faculty, clinical material, methods and modes of assessment, grading of the students, and feedback from students among others. The rationale is to ensure high medical education quality standards in the country.“For this purpose, the respective Board (PGMEB or UGMEB) will undertake the evaluation of the Annual Disclosure Report for verifying whether the medical college fulfils the required conditions prescribed by NMC. These include-verification of physical infrastructure; availability of required number of qualified faculty for actual teaching and research and to undertake necessary student learning activities on a regular and continued basis; availability of adequate clinical material in terms of number of patients of different specialties, variety of patients to fulfil all round training of students, number of variety of procedures, surgeries, laboratory investigations, radiological investigations and other relevant investigations; assessment of the teaching methodology adopted; the methods and modes of assessment, grading of the students; review of feedback from students; other parameters related to standards of medical education that may be added from time to time by the respective boards or NMC,” said the notification.Besides this, NMC will also issue warnings to the medical colleges with directions to rectify or comply with the said provisions. Monetary penalty not exceeding ₹one crore per violation to the medical colleges for violation of the regulation.“The monetary penalty not exceeding ₹five lakhs for the faculty or head of the department, dean, director, doctor submitting false declaration/documents/records including patients' records. Further, they can also be charged or penalized for misconduct under the Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations in vogue,” stated the notification.In addition to this, NMC may also withhold and withdraw accreditation for a period up to five academic years.“Any attempt to pressurize UGMEB, PGMEB or NMC through individuals or agency will lead to immediate halt of the processing of all applications/requests by the medical institution,” said the notification.

