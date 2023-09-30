'Threatened, Abused': India After High Commissioner Stopped From Entering Gurdwara

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day after India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from entering a Gurudwara in Glasgow, the High Commission of India in London released a statement explaining the incident in detail. The statement mentioned three people from areas outside Scotland disrupted a planned event organized by the Gurudwara committee of the community. It also added that one of the extremists attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner's car door.Also Read: Indian envoy to UK, stopped from entering Glasgow Gurdwara, decides to leave“On September 29, 2023, three persons-- all from areas outside Scotland--deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India,” the statement said.\"The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival,\" it added.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Abused members of the Scottish ParliamentThe statement added that the extremists threatened and abused the senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament. The High Commissioner of India has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the metropolitan police.“One of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the HC's car door - a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided,” it said.\"The High Commissioner of India has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the metropolitan police. Multiple community organizations including the organizers have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits,\" the statement concluded.Also Read: 'Majboori thi' says Jaishankar on suspending visa for Canada amid diplomatic row over Nijjar killingThe developments come amid a strain in India-Canada relations over Ottawa's allegations that“agents of the Indian government” are linked with the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In a video posted on an Instagram channel named 'Sikh Youth UK,' a pro-Khalistani activist can be seen blocking the Indian High Commissioner.“...They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian Ambassador as we did here in Glasgow,\" a man is heard saying in the video as reported by ANI.

MENAFN30092023007365015876ID1107169321