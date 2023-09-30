Manipur News: NIA Arrests Two In Transnational Conspiracy By Myanmar And Bangladesh Terror Outfits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has on Saturday arrested two people accused to the case of a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic strife in Manipur, an official said.Manipur has been be ripped by ethnic violence in which several were displaced and many lost their lives. The violence that began in May this year was triggered after Manipur High Court recommended to CM N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to include the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Seiminlun Gangte was the second accused arrested in the case in the past nine days. The case was registered suo motu on 19 July, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency told news agency PTI.

The official added the accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.The Manipur Police arrested Gangte in Churachandpur and handed him over to the NIA.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!\"Investigation into the case revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.\"For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both from across the border and from other terrorist outfits active in the northeastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,\" the spokesperson said.On September 22, the NIA arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh from Manipur in connection with the case.Further investigation into the matter is still on.

Meanwhile, BJP's Manipur unit has told its national president JP Nadda that people are angry as the state government has so far failed to contain the ethnic strife.A letter signed by party's state unit president Sharda Devi, vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh and six others told Nadda that \"public anger and protest is now slowly turning the tide, putting the sole onus of this prolonged disturbance into the failure of the government in dealing with the situation.\"

