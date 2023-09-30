Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra-7 Beautiful Bollywood Actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is home to beautiful actresses from Bollywood and other regional film industries. While it's challenging to narrow down the list to just seven, here are seven of India's well-known and admired actresses:



Priyanka is not only a successful Bollywood actress but has also made a mark in Hollywood. She is admired for her acting talent and global influence.



Deepika is celebrated for her versatility and has starred in several successful Bollywood films. She's known for her stunning beauty and acting prowess.



Kangana is celebrated for her bold and fearless performances. She has won several awards for her acting and is known for her candid personality.



Alia is one of the young talents in Bollywood known for her acting prowess. She has gained popularity for her versatile roles and fresh, youthful charm.



Kareena, often referred to as the "Bebo" of Bollywood, is known for her elegance and acting skills. She has been a leading actress in the industry for years.



Katrina, with her stunning looks and graceful presence, has been a prominent actress in Bollywood known for her work in various genres of films.



A former Miss World, Aishwarya is known for her mesmerizing beauty and has acted in numerous Bollywood and international films.

