Dosa To French Toast-7 Breakfast Ideas For Sunday Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These flavours and yummy dishes are perfect for a hearty breakfast. Here are seven food ideas for a delightful Sunday morning:



Make French toast by dipping slices of bread in a mixture of eggs, milk, and cinnamon, then frying them until golden brown. Top with powdered sugar, fruit, and a drizzle of honey.



Whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes and serve them with maple syrup, fresh berries, and a dollop of whipped cream.



Mash ripe avocados on toasted bread and add toppings like sliced tomatoes, poached eggs, feta cheese, or red pepper flakes for some extra flavor.



A South Indian favorite, masala dosa is a crispy rice crepe filled with a spiced potato mixture. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar for a satisfying brunch.

This North Indian classic consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bhature. It's a hearty and indulgent brunch option.



Stuffed Indian flatbreads, aloo parathas are made by filling whole wheat dough with a spiced potato mixture. Top with ghee or butter and enjoy with yogurt or pickle.



Create custom omelettes by filling them with your favorite ingredients like cheese, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, and onions.

