Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing Stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu And Geetha Parvathy Cruise Into Finals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's canoeing athlete Niraj Verma and the team of Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy have secured their spots in the finals of two different events. Niraj Verma delivered an impressive performance in the men's 1000 m singles canoeing semifinal, clocking a time of 4:31.626 minutes to secure his place in the final. Meanwhile, in the women's 500 m kayak double event semifinal, Binita and Geetha displayed their prowess by finishing second with a time of 2:07.036 minutes, ensuring their spot among the top three teams advancing to the final.

The finals for these events are scheduled for October 2. Canoeing events at the Asian Games are taking place from September 30 to October 7, with sprint events occurring from September 30 to October 3 and slalom races scheduled from October 5 to October 7. India is represented by 17 athletes in canoeing events at the 19th Asian Games, with four participating in slalom events and 13 in sprint events.