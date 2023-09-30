Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: 5 AMAZING Deals On Motorola Phones You Shouldn't Miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2023 will begin on October 8, with early access for Flipkart Plus members beginning on October 7. Despite the fact that the sale is only a few days away, Motorola has already announced its discounts and sale deals, offering users first access to a broad choice of smartphones from the Motorola Edge, Moto G, and Moto E series at festive sale pricing.

Let's take a closer look at the bargains and discounts Motorola is giving across its devices as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Sale.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The new Motorola Edge 40 Neo is being sold for a limited time for a festive price of Rs. 19,999 for the 8+128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for the 12+256GB variant, in addition to the early price release and access to festive discounts. (As well as bank offers). The device's original pricing is Rs 23,000 for the 8+128 GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 12+256 GB model.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7030 CPU powers the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which the firm claims is their lightest IP68-rated 5G phone. It has a 144Hz 6.55-inch curved pOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery, and 68W TurboPower Charge compatibility.

It further boasts its lightweight design and looks with PANTONE-curated shades like Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, and Black Beauty.

A 50 megapixel UltraPixel night vision primary camera and a 13 megapixel secondary camera with ultra-wide angle, Macro Vision, and Depth segments are both included in the Edge 40 Neo's camera module. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera with quad-pixel technology for selfies in any setting.





Moto G54

Motorola's freshly released Moto G54 5G is another phone worth considering during the sale. Originally priced at Rs 15,999 for the basic model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this phone will now be available at Rs 12,999. The 12+256 GB option, on the other hand, will be available from October 8th for an effective price of Rs 14,999.

The Moto G54 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 CPU, has a 50-megapixel camera with OIS technology, and a 6000mAh battery.

Moto G84

Another option for a budget smartphone under 20K is Moto G84. Priced at Rs 19,000, the G84 is available for Rs 16,999, the G84 5G features Pantone colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather.

The Moto G84 5G has a 6.55-inch display, a 5000 mAh battery, a 50 MP front camera, and a Snapdragon 695 processor.

Moto G32

The actual cost of this Moto phone, which has a list price of Rs 11,999, is Rs 8,999. The has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and a 5000 mAh battery, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU.

Moto e13

This entry-level Moto smartphone, which retails for Rs 8,999, can be purchased for Rs 6,749 instead. A Unisoc T606 chipset, a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, and a 5000 mAh battery are all included in the phone.

The Motorola Edge 40's holiday sale pricing will be revealed soon by Motorola. Users may browse other discounts and offers across the Motorola spectrum in the meantime, including those for the G73, Edge 30 Fusion, and other models.

