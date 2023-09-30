Esha Gupta SEXY Bikini Pictures: 6 Times The Actress Slayed The Bikini Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Esha Gupta has been working out very hard and hence the actress does not leave a chance to flaunt her figure. Here are some of her best bikini looks.
Esha Gupta looked hot in a
beige bikini while she posed in the sun. The bikini also had maroon strings to it.
The 37-year-old actress once again showed off her hot body when she wore a green bikini on a vacation.
Esha yet again proved that black is a must-needed colour in the closet. She looked stunning while she posed on a couch.
Esha looked hot pink in a pink bikini and paired her look with a hat and shades. Seems like she has the best bikini collection.
Would purple look any better? Esha posed wearing a purple bikini with a hat on and looked extremely hot.
It's time to take a read while doing a sun bath. Esha Gupta showed how to relax and read a book in a red hot bikini.
MENAFN30092023007385015968ID1107169278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.