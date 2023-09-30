Viral Video: Golden Retriever's Pet Parent Throws Baby Shower For Expecting Dog, Netizens Can't Keep Calm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Golden Retriever's pet parents decided to throw a baby shower party after they came to know about the pregnancy of their dog. The baby shower video of Golden Retriever has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The love and craze for dogs is reaching newer levels as their pet parents try to celebrate even the smallest and biggest of moments. An Indian pet parents organized a Baby Shower for their Golden Retriever dog named Rosey on Thursday.

In the viral video, Rosey can be seen sitting calmly as her pet owner drapes a red cloth over her. The pet owner then applies a bindi to the Golden Retriever's forehead and bangles on her little paws. Rosey gets excited as the pet owner showers some flower petals and feeds her doggy snacks.





Rosey also has a flower garland arranged on her neck. The cute golden retriever is seen sitting beside a slate with an“I am ready” caption on it. The camera then pans to another golden retriever named Remo sitting beside Rosey. A slate is also placed next to him with the caption“I am there”.

A user commented on the Instagram post writing,“Awww so adorable n one of the best video...love you Rosy..love u Remo...God bless u both with the beautiful babies soon.”

Users are definitely loving the uniqueness of the event and the love that Rosey is getting from her pet parents. The video has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and 1 million views after its initial upload on Thursday on Instagram.

A similar video went viral early this year as a group of people arranged a baby shower for a pregnant street dog. The group showered love over Bella by placing a garland over her neck, applying turmeric on her face, and placing a little piece of fabric on her back.