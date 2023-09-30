Asian Games 2023: India Secures Silver And Bronze Medals In Thrilling 10,000 M Race

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's athletes showcase their exceptional talent and determination in the world of athletics, securing the silver and bronze medals in a closely contested 10,000m race, shining brightly on the international stage.

In a magnificent display of athleticism and endurance, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh have proudly clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively, for India in the highly competitive men's 10,000-meter race. These exceptional athletes showcased their determination and skill on the track, contributing to India's medal tally with their outstanding performances. The Indian contingent couldn't be more delighted with this achievement, as Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh's remarkable feats in the 10,000-meter race have brought honour and recognition to their nation on the international stage.

India are on a roll on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 medal events. India have already pocketed 10 gold medals and more are expected in the next couple of days.