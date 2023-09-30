Fitbit Charge 6 With Improved Heart Rate Tracking, 40+ Sports Modes, GPS Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fitbit Charge 6 was launched on Thursday in the US. According to the Fitbit India website, the smart wearable is also anticipated to go on sale in India shortly. The Fitbit Charge 5, which was introduced in August 2021, is replaced by it. This fitness tracker includes an upgraded heart rate monitoring device that is said to provide more accuracy. The wristwatch has numerous sports modes and includes additional health monitoring functions, such as a menstrual cycle tracker. It comes with three different colour variations and furthermore supports GPS.

A rectangle colour touchscreen with an always-on display is included in the Fitbit Charge 6. The band is composed of silicone with an aluminium buckle, while the body is constructed from aluminium, resin, and resin.

More than 40 sports modes are supported by the smartwatch. The Fitbit Charge 6 also includes multipurpose electrical sensors that are compatible with the ECG (electrocardiogram) application and the EDA (electrodermal activity) Scan application, an optical heart rate monitor, a 3-axis accelerometer, an oxygen saturation monitor, a temperature sensor, and other sensors.

The new Fitbit Charge 6 measures users' heart rate, sleep cycle, breathing rate, stress levels, and skin temperature, much like the majority of other fitness trackers do. This fitness band also features a menstrual cycle tracker for those who are menstruation.

Additionally, the smartwatch has a built-in GPS capability. Its NFC connection is touted to enable Google Wallet payments. Google Fast Pair, Google Maps, and YouTube Music (available exclusively with a YouTube Premium membership) are all supported by the watch. Both iOS and Android devices are compatible with the smart wearable. In contrast, the Fitbit Charge 6 has a 5 ATM rating and states that its battery life may last up to seven days.



The Fitbit Charge 6 is available in Coral, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour choices, and it costs $159.95 (about Rs. 13,300) in the US. Pre-orders may be made right now on the Fitbit website, and sales will begin on October 12.

