New Real Estate TV Channel Joining Your House TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The YourHouseTV Network (YHTVnow.com) powered by Abagale Unlimited today announced that a new 24-hour real estate channel dedicated to the Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The YourHouseTV Network (YHTVnow.com) powered by Abagale Unlimited today announced that a new 24-hour real estate channel dedicated to the Phoenix, AZ real estate industry will be launched shortly. We are very excited to have Phoenix as part of the YourHouseTV Network, stated Dave Park, YourHouseTV Director of Channel Development. Phoenix is a great city. People worldwide will have an opportunity to see videos capturing the best real estate in the Phoenix area.The Phoenix, AZ Channel will also be available on ROKU, LocalNews.com, and other digital streaming platforms and will have a reach of over 70 million homes. Content will include videos of the best new and resale homes for sale and will have shows with local professionals and community organizations, as well as products and services of interest to home buyers and home sellers. Additional videos will feature schools, shopping, recreation, community events, and information about many community organizations.Phoenix's Real Estate Channel is owned and operated by Christopher Stinnett of Foresight Property Inspections, The People's Inspector. "I've been around real estate for many years as a Home Inspector and tradesman," added Christopher Stinnett, "and there's never been anything quite like this available to home buyers, either locally or for people from other cities planning to relocate here. By watching Phoenix's own real estate channel, not only will they view great homes showcased by the area's best real estate professionals, but they will also know what makes Phoenix such a great place to live, work, and play."The YourHouseTV Network also features channels from over 50+ cities across the county, real estate empowerment podcasts, Coming Soon Homes, and much more.For more information about how your company or organization can have its video shown on the Phoenix Real Estate Channel, contact Christopher Stinnett at (Pyroglyphmedia.com) or by phone (p) 480.694.7199Media ContactChristopher Stinnett | Your House TV – Home Hub TV | | 480.694.7199 | 714 N. Hassett Mesa, AZ 85207 |Source : YourHouseTVCategories : Real EstateTags : real estate , realtors , yourhousetv , phoenixaz, phoenix, Phoenix Valley, phoenix real estate channel

Christopher Stinnett

Foresight Property Inspections LLC

+1 480-694-7199

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other