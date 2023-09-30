Sports Sponsorship Market Size Forecasted To Grow At 7.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 151.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

the competition sponsorship segment is the highest revenue contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $67,120.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The sports sponsorship market size was valued at $73.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $151.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The term "sports sponsorship" is a contractual arrangement in which a firm or brand contributes money or other resources to a sports team, event, or athlete in exchange for publicity and promotional possibilities. It is a typical marketing tactic used by businesses to increase the visibility of their brand, connect with a certain demographic, and connect their brand to the thrill and morals of sports.

According to sports sponsorship market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of type, sports, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into signage, digital activation, club & venue activation, and others. Among these, the signage segment occupied the major sports sponsorship market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. AR technology is being used to improve the fan experience and offer potential for interactive signage. Fans view more information, unique effects, or even virtual products placed on actual signage via mobile applications or AR-capable devices. While enhancing sponsor exposure, augmented reality signage provides fans with entertaining and memorable experiences.

By sports, the sports sponsorship market is segmented into football, hockey, cricket, and others. The cricket segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Cricket is exceptionally accepted throughout the world, where both local clubs and national teams are upheld by strong fan bases. Sport has a substantial influence on ethnicity and society, especially in countries where it is extensively admired. In recent years, women's cricket has expanded significantly, drawing more interest, and funds, and portraying opportunities for female players. The Women's Cricket World Cup and unique domestic competitions have grown in recognition, developing inclusivity and gender equality in the game.

Depending on the application, it is classified into competition sponsorship, training sponsorship, and others. The training sponsorship segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sports academies, individual trainers, or organizations dedicated to teaching or training are frequently partners in the sponsorship of training. Sponsors give athletes and teams access to knowledgeable trainers, coaches, and sports scientists who provide specialized advice, technical know-how, and performance evaluation. Athletes and teams enhance their performance by using this knowledge to develop their abilities, physical fitness, and teamwork.

The region that dominated the global sports sponsorship market in 2022 was Europe, and its dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Sponsors are using data analytics to better understand fan behavior, preferences, and demographics, enabling targeted marketing campaigns and customized experiences. Sponsors are using fan data to create their activations and deliver personalized content, offers, and experiences to increase engagement. These sports sponsorship market trends are fueling sports sponsorship market demand.

Sports sponsorship is still significantly impacted by the internet environment. Digital platforms, social media, and streaming services are being used more frequently by brands to interact with their audience. Utilizing live streaming, social media activations, virtual events, and tailored content to connect with audiences is part of this trend. Authenticity and alignment between sponsors and sports properties are becoming increasingly important. Brands are looking for partnerships that share their values and appeal to their target market. Sponsors are concentrating on genuine partnerships that go beyond logo placement, striving to develop shared narratives and mission-driven campaigns that engage fans on a deeper level. This is driving the sports sponsorship market growth.

The cost of sports sponsorship is high. Sponsors must carefully allot their marketing funds and make sure the return on investment justifies the costs. Sports organizations also have trouble luring sponsors if they seek large sponsorship prices that are out of proportion to their worth or market reach. Numerous brands compete for exposure and affiliation with sporting properties in the fiercely competitive sports sponsorship market. This makes it difficult for advertisers to stand out and obtain exclusive or prominent sponsorship opportunities. If a sports organization operates in a highly competitive industry or has distinctive selling qualities, finding sponsors is a challenge.

The major players analyzed for the global sports sponsorship industry are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Puma SE, Macron S.p.A., Castrol India Limited, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Electronic Arts Inc., and ASICS Corporation.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the signage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $29,225.0 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $58,383.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

As per sports, the football segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $26,446.1 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $53,519.5 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Depending on the application, the competition sponsorship segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $33,237.1 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $67,120.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $26,223.7 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $48,643.1 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

