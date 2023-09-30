PODCASTONOMICS - Exciting New Book Release Celebrates International Podcast Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Book Release: Podcastonomics

On International Podcast Day, renowned Media Coach Christine Blosdale releases "Podcastonomics: Unlocking The Secrets of Profitable Podcasting For Beginners."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of International Podcast Day on September 30, renowned Media Coach and Podcast Expert, Christine Blosdale , is set to release her highly anticipated book, "Podcastonomics: Unlocking The Secrets of Profitable Podcasting For Beginners.""Podcastonomics" is an insightful and fun read that demystifies the world of podcasting for beginners who are considering launching their own podcast. Drawing from her 25+ years of media expertise, Blosdale offers a wealth of knowledge, strategies, and some jaw dropping insider tips to help readers navigate the dynamic landscape of podcasting and turn their passion projects into lucrative ventures.Key Highlights of "Podcastonomics" Include:Step-by-Step Guidance: Blosdale provides a clear roadmap for creating, launching, and growing a successful podcast.Monetization Mastery: Discover the secrets of turning your podcast into a revenue-generating machine, including sponsorships and product integration.Engagement Strategies: Learn how to captivate and retain your audience with proven techniques for storytelling, interviews, and audience interaction.Success Stories: Blosdale shares inspiring real-life success stories from podcasters who have turned their passions into profitable enterprises.As a respected media personality, Christine Blosdale's extensive experience and expertise shine through in "Podcastonomics." Her ability to connect with readers and guide them on their podcasting journey is unmatched, making this book an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enter the world of podcasting or take their existing podcast to new heights."We are thrilled to release 'Podcastonomics' on International Podcast Day," said Blosdale. "Podcasting has become a global phenomenon, with millions of listeners seeking new content each and every day - and this book is designed to help motivate and inspire new podcasters. It's also written in such a way as to help encourage new "poddies" to achieve their personal and financial aspirations. Whether you're an aspiring podcaster or a seasoned pro, there's something in 'Podcastonomics' for everyone."Celebrate International Podcast Day on September 30th with your own copy of "Podcastonomics: Unlocking The Secrets of Profitable Podcasting For Beginners" - available in both paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon .High-resolution images of the book cover and author photo are available upon request.For media inquiries, interviews, or to request an advance copy for review, please contact:Christine BlosdaleWebsite: ChristineBlosdaleEmail:About Christine Blosdale:Christine Blosdale is an internationally recognized Media Coach and Podcast Expert who has helped individuals succeed in the world of podcasting and media. With over 25 years of experience, Blosdale has worked with global thought leaders, coaches, bestselling authors, and social media influencers. She is also an International #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, an award-winning media personality, and a featured contributor to prominent media outlets such as America Online, The Microsoft Network, Ticker News, Woman's Day, Take 5 and the Pacifica Radio Network. For more info visit ChristineBlosdale.com.

