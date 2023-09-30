Kuwaiti Handball Team Qualifies For 19Th Asian Games Semi-Finals

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait handball team booked a berth; by a hair's breadth, at the semi-finals in the 19th Asian Games currently held in China, beating South Korea 25-24 Saturday. The last-second victory granted the 'Blue Jerseys' match points. In the same Group, Bahrain also cruised into the semi-finals; along with Qatar and Japan from Group B. (end) sad.hm

