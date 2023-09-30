Next Ammunition, Combat Vehicles Seized In Azerbaijan's Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures on seizure of ammunition and various combat vehicles belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments continue in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

During the inspection of civil infrastructure facilities in the territory of Aghdara, the next ammunition storage was found. A large number of bullets, hand grenades, mortars, heavy artillery and tank shells of various calibers, guided missiles of anti-tank missile complexes and other ammunition, as well as various combat vehicles kept in the storage were seized.

Moreover, boxes full of weapons and ammunition were found at a stronghold in the mentioned direction and seized.

<p></p>