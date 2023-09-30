Next Ammunition, Combat Vehicles Seized In Azerbaijan's Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures on seizure of ammunition and various combat vehicles
belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal
Armenian armed detachments continue in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.
During the inspection of civil infrastructure facilities in the
territory of Aghdara, the next ammunition storage was found. A
large number of bullets, hand grenades, mortars, heavy artillery
and tank shells of various calibers, guided missiles of anti-tank
missile complexes and other ammunition, as well as various combat
vehicles kept in the storage were seized.
Moreover, boxes full of weapons and ammunition were found at a
stronghold in the mentioned direction and seized.
MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107169185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.