Azerbaijan Detains Another Armenian Separatist (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The former
so-called "foreign minister" of the Armenian separatist regime in
Karabakh David Babayan has been detained, Trend reports, citing
the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani prosecution bodies have initiated criminal cases
against members of Armenian armed formations for committing war
crimes against peace and humanity and other serious crimes,
including crimes against Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity and
civilians.
The ongoing investigation has established substantial suspicions
that Babayan, born in Khankendi in 1973, who held various
positions, including the so-called "deputy head of the presidential
administration, presidential assistant on foreign policy, minister
of foreign affairs, and presidential assistant on special
assignments" within the separatist regime from 2013 to 2023, during
the 2020 second Karabakh war and anti-terrorist activities
conducted to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and
ensure the safety of the population, was involved in promoting
nationalism and hatred, and was criminally conspiring with other
"leading officials" of the separatist regime to coordinate the
activities of separatist terrorist groups.
Besides, substantial suspicions have been established regarding
his involvement in organizing strikes on civilian areas in
Azerbaijan's Ganja city using ballistic missiles, resulting in the
deaths of civilians.
On October 28, 2020, Babayan was prosecuted under Articles
100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation, and conduct of
aggressive war), 32.3, 114.1 (recruitment of mercenaries, their
training, financing, and other material support, as well as
organizing their use in armed conflict and hostilities), 32.3,
116.0.1, 32.3, 116.0.6, 32.3, 116.0.7, 32.3, 116.0.8, 32.3,
116.0.9, 32.3, 116.0.10 (violation of the norms of international
humanitarian law during armed conflict), 117.2 (inaction or
criminal orders during armed conflict), 32.3, 214.2.1, 32.3,
214.2.3, 32.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism) and other articles of the
Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and based on a court decision, a
measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment has been chosen
against him and he was put on the international wanted list.
On September 29 of this year, Babayan was detained by law
enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan, transferred to the
investigation, and on the same day, he was charged with the
aforementioned articles.
Additionally, substantial suspicions have been identified that
Levon Mnatsakanyan, a former serviceman of Armenia, born in the
Khojavand district of Azerbaijan in 1965, who served as the
so-called "defense minister" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh
Republic" from 2015 to 2018 and was a member of an illegal Armenian
armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, in collusion with a
group of persons, captured Ilham Mammadov and other Azerbaijanis in
Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, and engaged in
cruel torture against them.
On November 8, 2006, a decision was made to charge Mnatsakanyan
under Article 113 (torture) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and
on November 14 of the same year, he was put on the international
wanted list through the National Central Bureau of Interpol with
the measure of restraint in the form of detention.
On September 29 of this year, Mnatsakanyan was detained by law
enforcement agencies while attempting to cross the Lachin
checkpoint in the direction of Armenia, and on the same day, he was
charged under the mentioned article.
The court decision on imprisonment of Babayan and Mnatsakanyan
has been executed, and they were transferred to the detention
center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
Currently, necessary and urgent investigative and operational
measures in the criminal cases are ongoing.
Previously, Azerbaijan's court has chosen four-month detention
as a preventive measure against Ruben Vardanyan, who held the
"position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist
regime in Karabakh.
