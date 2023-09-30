The India Today Conclave Is Taking Place On 4Th & 5Th October, 2023 At The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 2023 - The India Today Conclave- a confluence of leaders from across the spectrum ideate on issues of contemporary interest is returning with an illustrious lineup.
The luminaries from diverse spheres will converge on October 4 and 5, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.
Designed on the lines of the flagship India Today Conclave, the Conclave in Mumbai will act as a catalyst for cutting edge ideas, futuristic visualizations, elaborate policy making debates. One is sure to witness business & political leaders, celebrated artists and cultural icons across the 2 days of India\'s Biggest Ideas Fest.
The Conclave sessions are designed to offer information on current issues and gather unique insights which are not only pioneering and actionable but also accompanied with far reaching impact.
Get Ready to immerse yourself in riveting debates, pioneering viewpoints, and thought-provoking dialogues. Crystal Gaze with the following Distinguished Speakers at the India Today Conclave Mumbai
Kalli Purie, Managing Director, India Today Group, said, \"The India Today Conclave has always brought unprecedented access to the world\'s best professionals, philosophers, entertainment critics, artists, lawmakers and brightest minds from the industry debating topics that capture the nation\'s attention. The Mumbai edition, as always, is sure to bring about stimulating conversations that will resonate long after the event.\"
Speakers at the India Today Conclave- Mumbai scheduled on 4thand 5th October 2023:
POLITICS
Eknath Shinde | Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar | Member of Parliament; President, Nationalist Congress Party
Devendra Fadnavis | Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Sushil Kumar Modi | Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Former Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar
Supriya Sule | Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, NCP
Swapan Dasgupta | Former Member of Rajya Sabha
Aaditya Thackeray |MLA & President, Yuva Sena
Pradeep Gupta | Chairman & Managing Director, AxisMyIndia
Asaduddin Owaisi | President, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen; MP, Lok Sabha
Priyanka Chaturvedi | MP, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena UBT
Dhan Singh Rawat | Member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly
BUSINESS
Uday Kotak | Founder, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Arvind Vijay Mohan | Chief Executive at Artery India & Founder, India Art Investor
Ashish Chauhan | CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); Chancellor, University of Allahabad
Milind Kamble | Founder Chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry
CINEMA/ ENTERTAINMENT
Prasoon Joshi | Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification
Cast of The Archies:Suhana Khan | Actor, Vedang Raina | Actor, Khushi Kapoor | Actor, Mihir Ahuja | Actor, Dot | Actor, Yuvraj Menda | Actor, Agastya Nanda | Actor, Reema Kagti | Writer
Cast of Jaane Jaan: Vijay Varma | Actor, Jaideep Ahlawat | Actor, Sujoy Ghosh | Director
Cast of Khufiya: Vishal Bhardwaj | Director, Ali Fazal | Actor, Wamiqa Gabbi | Actor
Cast of Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar | Actor, Kusha Kapila | Actor, Shehnaaz Gill | Actor, Dolly Singh | Actor, Shibani Bedi | Actor, Rhea Kapoor | Producer
Rhea Chakraborty | Actor
Mehtab Ali Niazi | Sitar Player, Vocalist
Uorfi Javed | Actor, Social Media Personality
Kriti Sanon | Actor
Shivanshu Soni | Contestant on India\'s Best Dancer
Monika Shergill - VP, Content, Netflix India
THINKERS
Narendra Jadhav | Former Member of Parliament; Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Pune
Dilip Cherian | Founder, Perfect Relations
Flavia Agnes | Women\'s Right Activist and Lawyer
Manoj Mitta | Journalist; Author,
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyaya | Author
Dr Khader Vali | Millet Man of India
Sajan Raj Kurup | Founder & Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group
Zain Memon | Co-founder, Memesys Culture Lab
Krish Ashok | Author \'Masala Lab\'
Chaitanya Prabhu | Founder, Mark your Presence
Nikhil Taneja | Co-Founder & Chief, Yuva
Dr Shamsul Islam | Author, Retired professor of Political Science, Delhi University
R Jagannathan | Editorial Director, Swarajya
Dr Annapurni Subramaniam| Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics
Nigar Shaji | Project Director, Aditya Solar Mission
Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju | Doctor, Actor, Activist
Pavan Varma | Indian Diplomat, Politician & Author
Ambassador Alex Ellis | British High Commissioner to the Republic of India
Deepti Chavan | TB survivor and Patient Advocate
Amitabh Kant | India\'s G20 Sherpa; former CEO, NITI Aayog
Vikram Sampath | Historian, Author
R. K. Verma | CMD, Resonance, Kota
Rahul Shewale | MP, Lok Sabha
Charit Jaggi | Founder and Director, We The Young
SPORTS
Sunil Gavaskar | Former Indian Cricketer
Harbhajhan Singh | Former Indian Cricketer
DOCTORS
Dr Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist
Dr Raman Sankar | Senior Director, Global Health Strategies
Dr Lancelot Pinto | Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Kuresha Jain
Email :
MENAFN30092023003198003206ID1107169181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.