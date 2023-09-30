The India Today Conclave Is Taking Place On 4Th & 5Th October, 2023 At The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 2023 - The India Today Conclave- a confluence of leaders from across the spectrum ideate on issues of contemporary interest is returning with an illustrious lineup.



The luminaries from diverse spheres will converge on October 4 and 5, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.



Designed on the lines of the flagship India Today Conclave, the Conclave in Mumbai will act as a catalyst for cutting edge ideas, futuristic visualizations, elaborate policy making debates. One is sure to witness business & political leaders, celebrated artists and cultural icons across the 2 days of India\'s Biggest Ideas Fest.



The Conclave sessions are designed to offer information on current issues and gather unique insights which are not only pioneering and actionable but also accompanied with far reaching impact.



Get Ready to immerse yourself in riveting debates, pioneering viewpoints, and thought-provoking dialogues. Crystal Gaze with the following Distinguished Speakers at the India Today Conclave Mumbai



Kalli Purie, Managing Director, India Today Group, said, \"The India Today Conclave has always brought unprecedented access to the world\'s best professionals, philosophers, entertainment critics, artists, lawmakers and brightest minds from the industry debating topics that capture the nation\'s attention. The Mumbai edition, as always, is sure to bring about stimulating conversations that will resonate long after the event.\"



Speakers at the India Today Conclave- Mumbai scheduled on 4thand 5th October 2023:



POLITICS



Eknath Shinde | Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar | Member of Parliament; President, Nationalist Congress Party

Devendra Fadnavis | Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Sushil Kumar Modi | Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Former Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar

Supriya Sule | Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, NCP

Swapan Dasgupta | Former Member of Rajya Sabha

Aaditya Thackeray |MLA & President, Yuva Sena

Pradeep Gupta | Chairman & Managing Director, AxisMyIndia

Asaduddin Owaisi | President, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen; MP, Lok Sabha

Priyanka Chaturvedi | MP, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena UBT

Dhan Singh Rawat | Member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly



BUSINESS



Uday Kotak | Founder, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Arvind Vijay Mohan | Chief Executive at Artery India & Founder, India Art Investor

Ashish Chauhan | CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); Chancellor, University of Allahabad

Milind Kamble | Founder Chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry



CINEMA/ ENTERTAINMENT



Prasoon Joshi | Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification

Cast of The Archies:Suhana Khan | Actor, Vedang Raina | Actor, Khushi Kapoor | Actor, Mihir Ahuja | Actor, Dot | Actor, Yuvraj Menda | Actor, Agastya Nanda | Actor, Reema Kagti | Writer

Cast of Jaane Jaan: Vijay Varma | Actor, Jaideep Ahlawat | Actor, Sujoy Ghosh | Director

Cast of Khufiya: Vishal Bhardwaj | Director, Ali Fazal | Actor, Wamiqa Gabbi | Actor

Cast of Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar | Actor, Kusha Kapila | Actor, Shehnaaz Gill | Actor, Dolly Singh | Actor, Shibani Bedi | Actor, Rhea Kapoor | Producer

Rhea Chakraborty | Actor

Mehtab Ali Niazi | Sitar Player, Vocalist

Uorfi Javed | Actor, Social Media Personality

Kriti Sanon | Actor

Shivanshu Soni | Contestant on India\'s Best Dancer

Monika Shergill - VP, Content, Netflix India





THINKERS



Narendra Jadhav | Former Member of Parliament; Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Pune

Dilip Cherian | Founder, Perfect Relations

Flavia Agnes | Women\'s Right Activist and Lawyer

Manoj Mitta | Journalist; Author,

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyaya | Author

Dr Khader Vali | Millet Man of India

Sajan Raj Kurup | Founder & Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group

Zain Memon | Co-founder, Memesys Culture Lab

Krish Ashok | Author \'Masala Lab\'

Chaitanya Prabhu | Founder, Mark your Presence

Nikhil Taneja | Co-Founder & Chief, Yuva

Dr Shamsul Islam | Author, Retired professor of Political Science, Delhi University

R Jagannathan | Editorial Director, Swarajya

Dr Annapurni Subramaniam| Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Nigar Shaji | Project Director, Aditya Solar Mission

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju | Doctor, Actor, Activist

Pavan Varma | Indian Diplomat, Politician & Author

Ambassador Alex Ellis | British High Commissioner to the Republic of India

Deepti Chavan | TB survivor and Patient Advocate

Amitabh Kant | India\'s G20 Sherpa; former CEO, NITI Aayog

Vikram Sampath | Historian, Author

R. K. Verma | CMD, Resonance, Kota

Rahul Shewale | MP, Lok Sabha

Charit Jaggi | Founder and Director, We The Young





SPORTS



Sunil Gavaskar | Former Indian Cricketer

Harbhajhan Singh | Former Indian Cricketer





DOCTORS



Dr Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist

Dr Raman Sankar | Senior Director, Global Health Strategies

Dr Lancelot Pinto | Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre

