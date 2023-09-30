Video News Release: FIFA Operational Visits To Boston And New Jersey

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video

Work towards the FIFA World Cup 2026 ( ) remains on track as a group of FIFA experts continue their operational visits of the 16 Host Cities for the historic tournament, which will be staged across three countries for the first time.

A group of FIFA and FIFA26 experts leading key operational areas – from transport and stadium operations to hospitality and pitch management – visited the venues and held talks with local colleagues in Miami, Houston, Kansas City, Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Toronto, nearly half of the Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA scheduled to stage some of the 104 matches in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The tour continues in late October in Dallas and concludes in Vancouver on 3 November.

Since the announcement of the Host Cities in early 2022, each Local Organising Committee has utilised the talents and experience of top sports and event professionals to develop and refine their strategy.

FIFA has worked with them hand-in-hand every step of the way, opening offices in all three host nations to best blend FIFA tournament know-how with local knowledge and flavour. That approach will ensure each Host City experience will be unique to the millions of fans set to be part of the most inclusive FIFA World Cup yet.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:





Download logo