Iranian, Tanzanian Foreign Ministers Stress Promotion Of Bilateral Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Tanzanian counterpart January Yusuf Makamba on Friday and exchanged views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

During the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated the government and Muslims of Tanzania on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Amirabdollahian congratulated the Tanzania foreign minister on his appointment to the post. He referred to the historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tanzania, and also the diverse capacities in both countries.



He also emphasized Iran is ready to reinforce bilateral ties, especially for economic, scientific and technological cooperation.



For his part, Makamba thanked the Iranian foreign minister and expressed his country's readiness to develop its bilateral ties with Iran.



The Tanzania foreign minister reiterated that his country's president has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Dar es Salaam.



During the talks, both sides touched on the recent meeting of the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa, and agreed to hold a joint commission between the two countries in the near future.

