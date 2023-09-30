Oil Pricing Committee Raises October Diesel, Gasoline Prices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 30 (Petra) -- The Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee Saturday raised the selling price of 90-octane gasoline for the month of October to JD0.975 per liter, instead of JD0.960, and the price of 95-octane gasoline to JD1.220 per liter, instead of JD1.205.It raised diesel price to JD0.825 per liter, instead of the September price of JD0.800, and kept unchanged the prices of kerosene at JD0.620 per liter and a cooking gas cylinder at JD7.00.In its monthly meeting to determine the fuel prices in the local market for the month of October, it found global crude prices and oil derivatives have risen with 90-octane gasoline of both grades up JD0.015 per liter and diesel increased by JD0.025.