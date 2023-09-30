HMC Centre Introduces Innovative IV Infusion Treatment Vyepti For Migraine Relief

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sep'23, Ontario, CA:HMC Centre (Headache, Migraine & Concussion Centre)is an interdisciplinary pain treatment center whose specialization lies in offering personalized, whole-person pain and rehab care. Their belief centers on the power of advanced neuroscience-based therapies to bring about a genuine transformation in people's lives.



Headache, Migraine & Concussion Centre takes a bold step in transforming migraine care with the introduction of Vyepti, an advanced IV infusion therapy designed to provide relief from migraines. This innovative approach illustrates HMC Centre's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people suffering from painful migraines.



Vyepti, also known as Eptinezumab, is a CGRP monoclonal antibody known for its remarkable ability to reduce headache days and pain intensity. What sets Vyepti apart is its administration as an intravenous (IV) infusion performed in our technologically advanced facility. Patients receive a 30-minute infusion every three months, significantly simplifying the treatment process.



Unlike other CGRP medications that require self-administered at home, Vyepti's IV infusion method ensures precise, consistent dosing and provides a well-tolerated treatment option with few side effects. It should be noted that Vyepti is not intended to treat acute migraine symptoms but rather to act as a preventive measure, significantly reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.



HMC Centre remains committed to providing exceptional care, pioneering pain management innovations, and maintaining the highest professional standards. Individuals seeking effective, evidence-based migraine relief are advised to consult with the experts at HMC Centre. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please visit contact their toll-free number (800) 477-1021 now.



About the Company:



Headache, Migraine & Concussion Centreestablished in 2013, has a team of skilled pain specialists dedicated to improving the lives of patients through non-narcotic pain treatments.HMC Centre is an interdisciplinary pain treatment center specializing in personalized, whole-person pain and rehab care. They use advanced neuroscience-based therapies to transform lives. Their mission is to provide exceptional care to those suffering from headaches, migraines, and concussions.

Contact Details:

Address – 555 Kingston Rd W Ajax, OntarioCanadaL1S 6M1

Phone Number – 905-477-4677

Email ID –



Company :-Headache, Migraine & Concussion Centre

User :- Headache, Migraine & Concussion Centre

Email :