Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 98.9 manat, or $58.2 (3.03 percent), Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 56.6 manat, or $33.3 (1.73 percent) and amounted to 3,221.3 manat ($1,894.9) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 18 3,278.1 manat ($1,928.35) September 25 3,269.2 manat ($1,923.1) September 19 3,283.1 manat ($1,931.25) September 26 3,254.8 manat ($1,914.6) September 20 3,280.7 manat ($1,929.85) September 27 3,225.01 manat ($1,897.1) September 21 3,276.5 manat ($1,927.39) September 28 3,187.2 manat ($1,874.8) September 22 3,270.9 manat ($1,924.08) September 29 3,170.2 manat ($1,854.8) Average weekly 3,277.9162 manat ($1,928.19) Average weekly 3,221.3 manat ($1,894.9)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0279 manat, or $0.6046 (2.57 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.9321 manat ($22.9012), which is 1.39 percent, or 0.5973 manat ($0.3513) less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 18 39.3675 manat ($23.16) September 25 39.9224 manat ($23.48) September 19 39.4162 manat ($23.19) September 26 39.0210 manat ($22.95) September 20 39.2156 manat ($23.07) September 27 38.5953 manat ($22.7) September 21 39.3614 manat ($23.15) September 28 38.2273 manat ($22.38) September 22 40.0361 manat ($23.55) September 29 38.8945 manat ($22.87) Average weekly 39.4794 manat ($23.22) Average weekly 38.9321 manat ($22.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 15.9 manat ($9.3), or 1.01 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 34.9 manat, or $20.5 (2.21 percent) to 1,549.2 manat ($911.3) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 18 1,587.1115 manat ($933.59) September 25 1,575.4 manat ($926.7) September 19 1,588.8285 manat ($934.60) September 26 1,548.8 manat ($911.1) September 20 1,593.8435 manat ($937.55) September 27 1,544.5 manat ($908.5) September 21 1,570.4175 manat ($923.77) September 28 1,517.8 manat ($892.8) September 22 1,580.5835 manat ($929.75) September 29 1,559.4 manat ($917.3) Average weekly 1,584.1569 manat ($931.86) Average weekly 1,549.2 manat ($911.3)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 56.2 manat ($33.05), or 2.65 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.24 percent, or 26.5 manat ($15.6) compared to last week, amounting to 2,116.6 manat ($1,245.1).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium September 18 2,131.7915 manat ($1,253.99) September 25 2,124.1 manat ($1,249.5) September 19 2,122.1950 manat ($1,248.35) September 26 2,088.8 manat ($1,228.7) September 20 2,145.4595 manat ($1,262.03) September 27 2,107.3 manat ($1,239.6) September 21 2,148.1285 manat ($1,263.60) September 28 2,082.5 manat ($1,225) September 22 2,168.4520 manat ($1,275.56) September 29 2,180.2 manat ($1,282.5) Average weekly 2,143.2053 manat ($1,260.71) Average weekly 2,116.6 manat ($1,245.1)