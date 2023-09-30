Commander Syrskyi Shows Aerial Reconnaissance Units Smashing Enemy Dugouts Near Soledar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed four Russian motor vehicles and two dugouts near the Donetsk region's Soledar.

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Near Soledar, the aerial reconnaissance units of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade and FPV drone operators from other subdivisions hit four Russian motor vehicles and two dugouts. Excellent work. We are scaling up the enemy's destruction,” Syrskyi wrote.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 30, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 278,130 troops.

Video:

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine