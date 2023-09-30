Ukraine Taking Measures To Prevent Iran From Supplying Missiles To Russia Yusov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with international partners, Ukraine is taking measures to prevent Russia and Iran from reaching an agreement on the supply of ballistic missiles to Moscow.

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

When asked about the probability of such an agreement upon the expiration of the Iran-related resolution of the UN Security Council, Yusov noted:“The threat does exist. Ukraine and our partners, of course, are monitoring these processes. We are taking certain measures to prevent this step.”

A reminder that the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the expiration of UNSCR 2231's missile restrictions on October 18, 2023 may empower Iran to export missiles and missile-related technology without international oversight, providing Iran with an opportunity to fill Russian needs.