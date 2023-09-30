Azerbaijani President Sends Congratulatory Letter To Chinese President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Day of
the Establishment of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of your country –
Establishment Day of the People's Republic of China that on my
behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to
offer my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and
through you, the friendly people of your country.
Today, China is one of the most dynamically developing countries
in the world. Under your resolute and wise leadership, your
country's achievements and successes in every field have placed it
among the most powerful and advanced nations and solidified further
its position in the international arena.
Expanding cooperation with China – a close friend and a reliable
partner is one of Azerbaijan's top foreign policy priorities. I am
delighted that Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy ancient
history and fine traditions are developing along an ascending
trajectory and our partnership is enriched with new substance from
day to day.
I note with pleasure that presently, our bilateral relations
have a broad agenda. Our mutually beneficial cooperation in the
economy, trade, transportation and logistics, renewable energy,
humanitarian, and other domains has clear and promising prospects.
Meanwhile, the growth in the volume of cargo shipped westward from
China through Azerbaijan is another vivid testimony to our
successful engagement within the Belt and Road project.
Chinese companies have long operated successfully in our country
and played an essential role in developing our interstate
relations. We are looking forward to advancing this cooperation
also across the liberated territories.
Azerbaijan has always unequivocally supported the One China
policy and China's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In the
meantime, we highly appreciate the support extended by China to our
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
I am confident that we will continue successfully our joint
efforts in further developing comprehensive Azerbaijan-China
relations, deepening our bilateral and multilateral cooperation,
and elevating them to the level of strategic partnership, for the
sake of the interests of our peoples.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness
and success, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly
people of China.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2023"
