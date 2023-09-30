Another Armenian Separatist Detained

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former so-called "foreign minister" of the Armenian
separatist regime in Garabagh, David Babayan has been detained, Azernews reports with reference to the Prosecutor
General's Office of Azerbaijan.
