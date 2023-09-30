MFA: 38 Companies Already Joined Defense Industries Alliance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1), 38 companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said this in a statement on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"An important event of the forum was the creation of the Defense Industries Alliance, which every manufacturer of weapons and military equipment from different countries can join. At the time of closing of the forum, 38 companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance," the statement says.

According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, manufacturers of tanks, artillery, drones, ammunition, developers of innovative software and owners of unique complex technologies from partner countries took part in the forum. Ukrainian state-owned and private companies of the defense and industrial sector also participated - both branched groups of companies and defence-tech startups. In Ukraine, an event of such a scale took place for the first time.

to foreign companies: Now is the right time to create a military hub in Ukrain

"The key slogan of DFNC1 is to build the arsenal of the free world together, because freedom needs strength to protect itself from tyranny," the MFA said.

According to the MFA, Ukrainian companies signed 20 documents with foreign partners during the forum. These are agreements and memoranda on drone manufacturing, repair and production of armored vehicles and ammunition. Cooperation formats include joint production, exchange of technologies, supplies of components.

"Defense cooperation with Ukraine is an equal partnership that strengthens all parties. Localization of production in Ukraine will allow us to attract a wide range of technologies, ideas, solutions and receive weapons tested in real combat conditions," the MFA underscored.

As reported, the first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) was held in Kyiv, bringing together 252 companies from more than 30 countries that produce a full range of weapons, military equipment and defense systems. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Photo: MFA