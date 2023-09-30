Azerbaijan Confiscates Ammunition, Military Equipment In Aghdara (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.
Activities to
confiscate various ammunition and military equipment of Armenian
armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations in the Karabakh
region continue, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend .
The ministry disclosed that during the inspection of civilian
infrastructure objects in the territory of Aghdara, another
ammunition depot was discovered.
A large quantity of cartridges, hand grenades, mortars, heavy
artillery and tank shells of various calibers, guided anti-tank
missile systems, and other ammunition, as well as various military
equipment were confiscated from the depot.
Furthermore, crates with weapons and ammunition were also found
and confiscated from a support point in the mentioned
direction.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
