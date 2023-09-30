All Buildings In Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Be Built According To Energy Efficiency Standards - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. All the
buildings in Karabakh will be built according to the energy
efficiency standards, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur
Soltanov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban
Forum hosted in Baku today.
"This is very important. Energy efficiency losses are mostly
related to buildings, at least in Azerbaijan. So, this is what we
are doing in Karabakh. But, there are also many more additional
policies that are being implemented in Azerbaijan, raging from
central heating systems, solar panels, to the use of technologies,
that are also up to high standards. We have also established a
working group in this regard. Karabakh has been declared the first
net zero area in Azerbaijan. For the country as a whole, we are
still making progress," he said.
He noted that currently only 17 percent of the installed energy
capacity in Azerbaijan is renewable.
"We are planning to increase this capacity to 30 percent by
2030, and I truly believe that we will go even beyond this. We have
signed memorandums that imply the deployment of a little less of 30
GW of renewable energy capacities. Currently, the totally installed
capacity is 8 GW," he added.
The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum,
themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development
and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on
Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with
the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held on
September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.
