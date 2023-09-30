All Buildings In Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Be Built According To Energy Efficiency Standards - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. All the buildings in Karabakh will be built according to the energy efficiency standards, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum hosted in Baku today.

"This is very important. Energy efficiency losses are mostly related to buildings, at least in Azerbaijan. So, this is what we are doing in Karabakh. But, there are also many more additional policies that are being implemented in Azerbaijan, raging from central heating systems, solar panels, to the use of technologies, that are also up to high standards. We have also established a working group in this regard. Karabakh has been declared the first net zero area in Azerbaijan. For the country as a whole, we are still making progress," he said.

He noted that currently only 17 percent of the installed energy capacity in Azerbaijan is renewable.

"We are planning to increase this capacity to 30 percent by 2030, and I truly believe that we will go even beyond this. We have signed memorandums that imply the deployment of a little less of 30 GW of renewable energy capacities. Currently, the totally installed capacity is 8 GW," he added.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.