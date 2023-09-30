Global Neurological Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Reach The Value Of USD 24.96 Billion By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest report by Virtue Market Research, in 2022, the Global Neurological Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 13.89 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.96 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Request Sample Brochure @

A significant long-term driver in the Neurological Diagnostics Market is the rising global burden of neurological disorders. Neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy, have been on the rise due to factors like aging populations and lifestyle changes. However, the market did face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare system's focus shifted towards managing the pandemic, leading to delayed diagnoses and treatments for neurological disorders. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain affected the availability of diagnostic tools. Nonetheless, as healthcare systems adapt to the new normal, the demand for neurological diagnostics is expected to rebound, reaffirming the market's long-term growth potential.

In the short term, a key driver in the Neurological Diagnostics Market is the rapid technological advancements in diagnostic imaging. Medical imaging techniques like MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and CT (Computed Tomography) scans have seen significant improvements in image quality, speed, and accuracy. This short-term driver is propelled by the need for precise and non-invasive diagnostic tools for neurological disorders.

An exciting opportunity within the industry lies in telemedicine and remote monitoring. Recent developments have accelerated the adoption of telehealth solutions for neurological diagnostics. This opportunity is particularly significant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted healthcare providers to explore remote alternatives. Patients can now receive neurological evaluations and consultations from the comfort of their homes, increasing accessibility to healthcare services.

A prominent trend observed in the Neurological Diagnostics Market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in diagnostic tools. AI and ML algorithms can analyze vast amounts of neurological data, including brain images and patient records, to assist in diagnosis and treatment planning. Recent developments include AI-driven diagnostic software that can detect subtle neurological abnormalities, aiding healthcare professionals in making accurate assessments. This trend is poised to enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency in the field of neurological diagnostics.

Customize The Report According to Your Needs @

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Genomic, Proteomic, Metabolomic, Imaging, and Others

Among these types, Proteomic diagnostics stand out as the largest subsegment. Proteomics involves the study of proteins in the nervous system, providing critical insights into neurological disorders.

On the other hand, when considering the fastest-growing type during the forecast period, Genomic diagnostics emerge as the frontrunner. Genomic diagnostics, which analyze the genetic components related to neurological disorders, are experiencing rapid advancements. Recent developments include innovative genomic sequencing techniques and genetic profiling, making Genomic diagnostics the fastest-growing subsegment in the Neurological Diagnostics Market.

By Technology: Neuroimaging Technologies, In Vitro Diagnostics, Neuroinformatics); Disease Indication (Genetic Neurological Disorders, Immunological Neurological Disorders, Paraproteinemic Neuropathies, Paraneoplastic Syndrome, and Others

Neuroimaging Technologies hold the title as the largest subsegment. Technologies such as MRI and CT scans play a fundamental role in diagnosing neurological disorders by providing detailed images of the brain and nervous system.

Conversely, when considering the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) take the lead. IVD techniques encompass laboratory-based tests and assays that analyze biological samples such as blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Recent developments include the emergence of highly sensitive and specific IVD tests for neurological biomarkers, driving the growth of this technology in the Neurological Diagnostics Market.

By Disease Indication: Disease Indication: Genetic Neurological Disorders, Immunological Neurological Disorders, Paraproteinemic Neuropathies, Paraneoplastic Syndrome, and Others

Among these indications, Genetic Neurological Disorders take center stage as the largest subsegment. Genetic disorders, such as Huntington's disease and muscular dystrophy, necessitate precise genetic diagnostics for accurate assessment.

In terms of the fastest-growing disease indication during the forecast period, Immunological Neurological Disorders stand out. Immunological disorders, including multiple sclerosis and Guillain-Barré syndrome, are witnessing increasing diagnostic demands. Recent developments include the discovery of novel immunological biomarkers and improved diagnostic assays, contributing to the rapid growth of Immunological Neurological Disorders in the Neurological Diagnostics Market.

By End-User: Hospitals and Surgery Centers, Neurology Centers , Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Ambulatory Care Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others

Among these end-users, Hospitals and Surgery Centers dominate as the largest subsegment. These institutions provide comprehensive neurological diagnostics and treatment services.

On the other hand, when considering the fastest-growing end-user during the forecast period, Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers take the lead. These specialized centers are witnessing an upsurge in demand for neurological diagnostics due to their expertise and advanced diagnostic equipment. Recent developments include the expansion of diagnostic networks and the adoption of cutting-edge imaging technologies, contributing to the rapid growth of Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers in the Neurological Diagnostics Market.

Purchase Full Report @

Regional Analysis:

In this context, North America emerges as the largest regional subsegment. North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development drive its prominence in the market.

Conversely, when considering the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, Europe takes center stage. Europe's healthcare sector is witnessing significant advancements in neurological diagnostics, spurred by research collaborations and technological innovations. Recent developments include cross-border collaborations and investments in neuroimaging research, propelling Europe to be the fastest-growing regional subsegment in the Neurological Diagnostics Market.

Latest Industry Developments :



Telemedicine Integration and Remote Monitoring: One notable trend in the Neurological Diagnostics Market is the increasing integration of telemedicine solutions and remote monitoring tools. Companies are actively adopting telehealth platforms to facilitate remote neurological consultations and diagnostics. Recent developments include the launch of specialized tele-neurology services and the development of user-friendly mobile applications for patients to track their neurological health. This trend aligns with the growing demand for accessible and convenient healthcare services, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Discovery: Another key strategy is the focus on personalized medicine and biomarker discovery. Companies are investing in research and development efforts to identify specific biomarkers associated with neurological disorders. Recent developments include the discovery of novel neurological biomarkers that enable early disease detection and tailored treatment approaches. By embracing personalized medicine, companies aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve patient outcomes, catering to the evolving needs of the market. Collaboration with Research Institutions and Academia: Companies in the Neurological Diagnostics Market are increasingly forging partnerships and collaborations with research institutions and academic centers. This trend facilitates the exchange of knowledge and resources, driving advancements in diagnostic technologies and methodologies. Recent developments include collaborative research projects focused on the development of advanced neuroimaging techniques and diagnostic algorithms. By leveraging the expertise of academic institutions, companies can stay at the forefront of neurological diagnostics and gain a competitive edge in the market.

About Us:

“Virtue Market Research stands at the forefront of strategic analysis, empowering businesses to navigate complex market landscapes with precision and confidence. Specializing in both syndicated and bespoke consulting services, we offer in-depth insights into the ever-evolving interplay between global demand and supply dynamics. Leveraging our expertise, businesses can identify emerging opportunities, discern critical trends, and make decisions that pave the way for future success .”

Contact Us:

Virtue Market Research

Kumar Plaza, #103, SRPF Rd, Ramtekadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

E-mail:

Phone: +1-917 436 1025