Sterlite Copper Receives Prestigious \'Green Eco-Friendly Initiative\' Award For \Pasumai Thoothukudi\ Project

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29 September 2023: Sterlite Copper, the leading sustainable copper producer has been bestowed with the prestigious \'Green Eco-Friendly Initiative\' award in recognition of its remarkable \"Pasumai Thoothukudi\" project. The award, presented by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, was a highlight of the event hosted by Network 18 in New Delhi.



The second edition of the \'Green Ribbon Champions\' awards, organized by Network 18, acknowledged Sterlite Copper\'s exemplary dedication to the \'Green Eco-Friendly Initiative.\' The accolade celebrates the company\'s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its transformative work in contributing to a greener world through the \"Pasumai Thoothukudi\" project. Sterlite Copper\'s Chief Operating Officer, Ms. A Sumathi, received the award on behalf of the organization.



The \"Pasumai Thoothukudi\" project, led by the Sterlite Copper facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aspires to plant a million tree saplings. This initiative aims to create a lusher and more sustainable Thoothukudi while establishing a tropical dry evergreen forest belt in the region.



Speaking on this significant achievement, Ms. A Sumathi, Chief Operating Officer, Sterlite Copper expressed,“Pasumai Thoothukudi” project aims to improve green cover in Tuticorin. The commitment is to plant 1 million trees which will cover more than 4000 acres of land in and around Tuticorin. The significance of this initiative is that this project has been wholeheartedly supported by communities and people of Tuticorin even when the plant is shut. We thank Network 18 for recognising our commitment to best- in- class environmental practices.”



Launched in 2020, the Sterlite Copper project has already planted over 125,000 trees under the \"Pasumai Thoothukudi\" initiative, including more than 13,000 Palmira variety trees. With their unwavering dedication, they have covered approximately 1.4% of the Thoothukudi region. These trees have been strategically planted in various locations throughout Thoothukudi, including public parks, schools, and residential areas.



The \'Green Ribbon Champions\' initiative by Network 18 celebrates both public sector units (PSUs) and private enterprises that have made significant strides in supporting a greener planet and creating a sustainable future. These commendable efforts encompass diverse sustainability projects, such as afforestation, biodiversity conservation, waste management, renewable energy, and more.





About Vedanta:



Vedanta Group is a $30bn revenue and $10bn in profit organization and further plans to invest $20bn in 4-5 years in the expansion of their brownfield and some green field capacity of Oil & Gas, Renewable energy, display glass, semiconductor, mining and smelting. We are one of the leading players in the market. Each of our businesses will have an average of 10,000 highly qualified talent.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Sharat Shyam

Email :