Azerbaijan Plans To Design New Houses In Zangilan's Alibeyli Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. It is planned
to design 498 private residential houses and 2-3-storey buildings
(144 apartments) for 2,568 residents in Azerbaijan's Alibeyli
village, Senior Consultant of the Special Representative Office of
the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan
districts, Agil Gurbanov said, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.
"At the first stage, it is planned to design and build 197
private houses for 772 residents. In addition, it is planned to
design an administrative building, a community center, a guest
house, a sports wellness center, a teahouse, a shopping center, a
family wellness center, a ceremonial hall, a market complex and
other non-residential facilities on the territory," said
Gurbanov.
"In the village of Alibeyli, according to the needs of the
population, it is planned to build two secondary schools for 462
students. At the first stage, a school for 143 students will be
built. Two kindergartens for 160 places will also be built. At the
first stage, a kindergarten for 50 places will be built. In
addition, non-residential public facilities will be built in
several places," said Gurbanov.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107169033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.