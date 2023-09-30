Ukroboronprom Cooperates With Partners To Modernize Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI) enterprises cooperate with international partners in the modernization of weapons production.

JSC UDI Director General Herman Smetanin said this in a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the First Defense Industries Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Our focus is on the production of all types of weapons, since we are at war. It will continue for some time, so our soldiers must have a stock of all weapons. We cooperate with partners in the direction of modernization and renewal of production and that's why this Forum is being held," said Smetanin.

He emphasized that meetings were organized with all the companies that were able to come to Kyiv.

"Believe me, with all the partners who were able to come to us today, we spend our time fruitfully and pay attention only to the most urgent issues today," commented the UDI director general.

Smetanin also emphasized that it was possible to discuss a number of strategic issues with the participants of the forum, which in the future will allow "providing our army with the most modern weapons."

As reported, 252 companies from more than 30 countries of the world took part in the First Defense Industries Forum.