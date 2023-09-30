Russian Attacks Damage Houses, Industrial And Infrastructure Facilities In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacks damaged houses, industrial buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the night of September 30, the Russians launched two missile attacks on Kramatorsk, damaging a dormitory and 37 cars. No casualties have been reported.

In the Donetsk direction, the Kurakhove community was shelled six times, where Kurakhove, Kurakhivka and Veselyi Hai came under enemy fire. Recreation centers were damaged, a fire broke out on farmland. A house in Yelyzavetivka of the Maryinka community was also damaged, Moroz said.

Russians hit community inregion with missiles, injuring five

In the Horlivka direction, one person was injured in the Toretsk community, 10 houses were damaged, including five in Petrivka, two in Toretsk, two in Druzhba, and one in Shcherbynivka. In Kostiantynivka, two industrial buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house and a non-residential building in Siversk were damaged. In Rubtsi of the Lyman community, a dry land caught fire as a result of shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, seven people were injured in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling.

Photo: Ihor Moroz