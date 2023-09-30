Invaders Resume Assault Actions In Lyman-Kupiansk Sector - AFU Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have resumed assault actions in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of UKraine repel enemy attacks, hitting enemy ammunition and fuel depots.

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, the enemy has resumed assault actions. In particular, in the past day, they tried to break through our defenses twice, but without success. They suffered heavy losses there and retreated, giving up offensive actions. In addition, the enemy continues to intensively use aircraft. They launched 16 airstrikes on the positions of our defenders in this direction and continue to carry out intensive shelling on the positions of the Armed Forces," Yevlash said.

War update: 44 military clasheson front in past day

According to him, the enemy 564 times fired at the Ukrainian defenders using various weapons, including barrel artillery and jet systems. The occupiers also used tanks, mortars, automatic grenade launchers, anti-tank systems, including small arms. In addition, they launched attacks using FPV drones on the positions of the Defense Forces three times.

"However, we also launched strikes on their ammunition and fuel depots.

In particular, we destroyed one Msta-B cannon and one D-30 and three cars.

Yevlash added that currently the EW and air defense systems of the Defense Forces are actively working, destroying both surveillance drones and kamikaze drones.

"We managed to destroy two Zala and Orlan UAVs, and a number of FPV kamikaze drones were also destroyed," the spokesman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces eliminated about 278,130 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to September 30, 2023, including 470 invaders on September 29.