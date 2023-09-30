Construction Dates For First Residential Complex In Azerbaijan's Shusha Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Construction of the first residential complex in Shusha city will be completed by the end of this year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Azernews reports.

“After this, in the shortest possible time, we'll first ensure the return of about 400 families to Shusha, and next year the construction of another residential complex of 17 buildings will start. We'll try to complete the process as soon as possible,” Karimov noted.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in the liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.